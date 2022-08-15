iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.1% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.77. 94,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,142,204. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.