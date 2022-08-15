iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,684 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

EFA stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.12. 442,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,342,512. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

