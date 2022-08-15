iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by TTP Investments Inc.

TTP Investments Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after acquiring an additional 723,835 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,353,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,499,000 after acquiring an additional 339,341 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,796 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

