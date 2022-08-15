iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,072,000 after purchasing an additional 650,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,867,000 after acquiring an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,269,000 after acquiring an additional 150,003 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,809,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,595,000 after acquiring an additional 206,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.70. 7,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,454. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.