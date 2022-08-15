iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Boosted by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJH traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.93. 105,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,602. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.36 and a 200-day moving average of $250.98.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

