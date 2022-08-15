iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,096,000 after buying an additional 212,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,986,000 after buying an additional 134,436 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,931,000 after buying an additional 140,377 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,800,000 after buying an additional 143,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,006,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,726,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,055. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.09. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

