iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Raised by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Ascent Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR remained flat at $105.58 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,155. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.