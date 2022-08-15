iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Rather & Kittrell Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.51. The company had a trading volume of 69,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664,926. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

