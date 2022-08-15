iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) is Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF comprises 3.2% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded up $2.27 on Monday, reaching $169.93. The company had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,423. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.22. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $143.65 and a 1 year high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

