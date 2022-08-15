IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut shares of IsoPlexis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday.

IsoPlexis Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ISO stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. IsoPlexis has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34.

Institutional Trading of IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis ( NASDAQ:ISO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISO. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the second quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the first quarter worth $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in IsoPlexis during the first quarter valued at $103,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

Featured Stories

