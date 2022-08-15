iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Down 27.8% in July

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 46,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 119,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iSpecimen in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iSpecimen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in iSpecimen by 78.3% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 62,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iSpecimen in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iSpecimen by 903.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares during the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iSpecimen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.40. 601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,969. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. iSpecimen has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $28.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

