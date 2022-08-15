J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Update

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 736,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,203. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.88. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

