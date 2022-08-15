James Healy Purchases 506,000 Shares of CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Stock

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) Director James Healy bought 506,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,218,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
CinCor Pharma Stock Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:CINC traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.94. 258,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,004. CinCor Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17.
CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.
CinCor Pharma Company Profile
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CinCor Pharma (CINC)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.