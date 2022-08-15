James Healy Purchases 506,000 Shares of CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Stock

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) Director James Healy bought 506,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,218,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CinCor Pharma Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CINC traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.94. 258,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,004. CinCor Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CinCor Pharma from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

