Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading 7.6% Higher

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $14.13. 16 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 81,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $602.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $892,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 314.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 34.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

