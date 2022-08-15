JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Up 18.4% in July

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 994,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In other news, insider David Peter Paul sold 24,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $592,678.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $41,896.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.05. 587,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $31.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 157.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBGS shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

