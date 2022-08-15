Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €23.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SZG. Morgan Stanley set a €40.80 ($41.63) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.60 ($29.18) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Salzgitter Price Performance

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €25.58 ($26.10) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.68. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €20.94 ($21.37) and a 52 week high of €48.76 ($49.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

