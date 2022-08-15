Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €12.15 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.15 ($12.40) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($17.96) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($9.59) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, May 30th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.40 ($5.51) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, July 8th.

TKA stock opened at €5.88 ($6.00) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.48. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($27.56).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

