John T. Mcdonald Purchases 10,000 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 163,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,777.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Upland Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 207,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Upland Software

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Upland Software

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

