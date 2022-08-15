John T. Mcdonald Purchases 10,000 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 163,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,777.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Upland Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 207,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Institutional Trading of Upland Software
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
