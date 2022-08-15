Juggernaut (JGN) Market Capitalization Tops $5.17 Million

Juggernaut (JGN) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and $592,224.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,954.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00127722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035718 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00066724 BTC.

About Juggernaut

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi.

Juggernaut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

