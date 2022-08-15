Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,100 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 997,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaixin Auto

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of Kaixin Auto worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Kaixin Auto Stock Performance

Shares of KXIN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.01. 300,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Kaixin Auto has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.

About Kaixin Auto

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 14 used car dealerships covering 14 cities in 12 provinces in China.

