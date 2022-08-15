Kalata Reaches Market Capitalization of $20,947.15 (KALA)

Kalata (KALA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Kalata has a market cap of $20,947.15 and $41.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kalata has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002312 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013787 BTC.
Kalata Coin Profile
Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.
Buying and Selling Kalata
