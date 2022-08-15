Kalmar (KALM) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00003505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $45,995.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002315 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00013707 BTC.
Kalmar Profile
Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,644,823 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.
Buying and Selling Kalmar
