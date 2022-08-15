Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,200 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 421,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMDA. TheStreet cut shares of Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kamada Price Performance

KMDA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.43. 12,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kamada has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Kamada had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kamada will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 151.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

