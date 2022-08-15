Kava Trading 3.4% Higher This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Kava has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00009246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $558.43 million and $41.24 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00115678 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00022472 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00252733 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00033884 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000109 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 252,794,175 coins and its circulating supply is 250,309,800 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

