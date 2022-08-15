KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Director Sells $310,920.00 in Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,279.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KBR traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $53.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.23.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in KBR by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 109,052 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 160,185.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 86,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $6,366,000.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

