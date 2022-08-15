KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Short Interest Up 24.0% in July

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,030,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 30,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BEKE. Citigroup began coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in KE during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in KE by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in KE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 127,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Stock Performance

KE stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,054,201. KE has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of -56.62 and a beta of -1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KE will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

