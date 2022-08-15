KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $906,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $227,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 895.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.39.

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.24. 100,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,885,808. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

