Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 834,100 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 1,035,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut Kingfisher from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 245 ($2.96) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.00.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Trading Down 0.3 %

Kingfisher stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,818. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.