Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.80.

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kion Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kion Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Kion Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Kion Group Price Performance

KIGRY opened at $11.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.51. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

