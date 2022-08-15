Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIIIW) Short Interest Update

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIIIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kismet Acquisition Three Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KIIIW remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Monday. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,875. Kismet Acquisition Three has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.72.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.