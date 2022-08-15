KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Short Interest Down 21.9% in July

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 70,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KL Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KL Acquisition by 391.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,693,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,953 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of KL Acquisition by 157.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 749,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 458,124 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of KL Acquisition by 82.4% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 724,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 327,428 shares in the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,149,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,603,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KL Acquisition Stock Performance

KLAQ stock remained flat at $9.87 during midday trading on Monday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,085. KL Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

KL Acquisition Company Profile

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

