Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) PT Lowered to €67.00

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup to €67.00 ($68.37) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

KNRRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €78.00 ($79.59) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

OTCMKTS:KNRRY traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,445. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

