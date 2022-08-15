Knuff & Co LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,715 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $17,762,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 203,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6 %

KO stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.10. 128,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,709,045. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

