Knuff & Co LLC Invests $227,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 118.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,841 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,212. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.71.

Shares of MTB stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,315. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $189.88.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

