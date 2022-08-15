Knuff & Co LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Knuff & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 142,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 28,848 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $116.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,014. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.54, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

