Knuff & Co LLC Sells 4,048 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,802 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.66. 43,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,269,471. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average of $75.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last 90 days. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

