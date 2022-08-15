KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.01

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.01 and last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 86300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNYJY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on KONE Oyj from €76.00 ($77.55) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Danske upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €56.00 ($57.14) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on KONE Oyj from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

