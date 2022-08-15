Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,900 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KBAGF remained flat at $2.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $3.30.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile
