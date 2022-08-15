Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,900 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KBAGF remained flat at $2.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company designs, develops, constructs, and maintains public, residential and non-residential, infrastructure, turn-key construction, and civil architecture and industrial construction projects; and provides project development, design, and engineering services, as well as rail infrastructure, facilities management, volumetric modular housing, and property development services.

