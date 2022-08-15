Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Kornit Digital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 907,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,263. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $181.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.64.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRNT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.
About Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
