Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 907,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,263. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $181.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.64.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,241,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,755,000 after buying an additional 861,609 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.7% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,711,000 after purchasing an additional 165,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,236,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 111,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,511,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,006,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRNT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

About Kornit Digital

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.