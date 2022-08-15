KUN Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (KUN)

KUN (KUN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. KUN has a market cap of $9,801.87 and approximately $1,214.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KUN coin can now be bought for about $4.90 or 0.00020460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KUN has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002310 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001538 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013890 BTC.
About KUN
KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling KUN
Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.