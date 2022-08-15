LABS Group Price Hits $0.0008 (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, LABS Group has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $50,187.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002312 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00014108 BTC.
LABS Group Coin Profile
LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio.
Buying and Selling LABS Group
