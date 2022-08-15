Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $517.29. The stock had a trading volume of 965,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,147. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

