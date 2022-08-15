Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Landcadia Holdings IV Trading Down 15.0 %

Landcadia Holdings IV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,101. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth $50,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 1,949.1% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 232,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

