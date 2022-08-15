Lattice Token (LTX) Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week

Lattice Token (LTX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Lattice Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lattice Token has a total market cap of $20.14 million and $179,544.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002310 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00013727 BTC.
Lattice Token Coin Profile
Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange.
Lattice Token Coin Trading
