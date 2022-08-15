Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Short Interest Up 17.4% in July

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.18. The stock had a trading volume of 278,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,324. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.48. Lear has a one year low of $118.38 and a one year high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lear’s payout ratio is 163.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lear from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,188. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lear

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

