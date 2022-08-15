Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 0.3% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 69,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.57. 5,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,570. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.23.

