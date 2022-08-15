Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Has $694,000 Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $43.43. 3,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,301. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $46.13.

