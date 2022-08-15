Lightstreams (PHT) Price Tops $0.0089

Lightstreams (PHT) traded 51.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $409,816.35 and $107.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,795.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004061 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00126958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00036001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00064207 BTC.

Lightstreams is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

