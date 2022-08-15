Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Gap Up to $7.30

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.50. Liquidia shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 31,799 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LQDA. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $538.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Activity at Liquidia

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $357,603.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,152,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,815,409.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert A. Lippe bought 29,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,142.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 90,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,538.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $357,603.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,152,823 shares in the company, valued at $60,815,409.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 300,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,383. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Liquidia by 134.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.