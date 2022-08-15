Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Mobility Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 20.0% in the second quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Oak Mobility Acquisition

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

